Of the three teams on the pitch Saturday night at Cardinale Stadium, Monterey Bay F.C. was clearly the most composed, blanking New York Red Bulls II 2-0 on goals by Simon Dawkins and Sam Gleadle.
The visitors appeared overmatched by Monterey Bay. Although New York held possession for 57 percent of the match, they could not solve the Union defense. In the holding midfielder role, Hunter Gorskie won eight one-on-one duels, picked off four passes and recorded six tackles.
As a result, the Red Bulls recorded just one shot on target all night. Taking advantage of counterattack opportunities meanwhile, the Union created four scoring opportunities.
“I think we managed the game well,” Monterey Bay head coach Frank Yallop says. “We limited their chances. I think we could have scored more tonight—which is a good feeling, as well.”
Dawkins’ goal set the tone early on. Playing a give and go, Adrian Rebollar raced down the right side and zipped a cross into the box. Dawkins timed his run perfectly, slipping inside a defender and headed the ball into the back of the net.
“Honestly, I don’t remember much of it,” Dawkins says. “The ball was coming into the box and I thought ‘let me get my head to it and direct it toward the goal.'”
The score is his first in a Monterey Bay uniform.
Rebollar was a catalyst on the wing all night, creating several chances. With New York man-marking striker Christian Volesky in the early going, the quick midfielder was able to find space.
“When the game starts to open up it really suits him because he’s a runner,” Yallops says of Rebollar. “He’s very quick with the ball.”
Dawkins’ goal with an assist from Rebollar came in the 16th minute. Shortly afterward, it was midfielder Mobi Fehr launching the attack and finding Volesky wide open at the top of the 18-yard box. Volesky hammered the ball past New York goalkeeper Giannis Nikopolidis, but he was judged to be offside and the goal was disallowed.
Monterey Bay played the second half without midfielder James Murphy, who drew a straight red card just before the break following a hard challenge. Referee Katja Koroleva had not cautioned a player on either side to that point. A few other questionable calls by the third team—the officials—drew the ire of the crowd.
Murphy had lined up against his brother, Red Bulls midfielder John Murphy, for the first time in their professional careers.
With Murphy sent off in the 43rd minute, Monterey Bay was forced to play the second half down a man. For a time they packed behind the ball in a defensive stance. But New York’s lackluster play opened opportunities to go on the attack.
“We knew coming into the second half we were going to drop a little bit—do a low block,” Fehr explains. “But we have fast guys up front, so our game plan was to counterattack. It ended with a goal.”
Monterey Bay harried New York’s back line throughout much of the second half. Volesky fired a shot at the far corner, but it skipped wide. Walmer Martinez also missed wide.
But with a minute remaining in regulation, Jason Johnson penetrated the Red Bull defense and left the ball for Gleadle, who drove it home for the second score.
“We have attacking options and we always know we can score,” Dawkins observes. “It was brilliant from the boys. I’m delighted with the win.”
The shutout marked the third consecutive clean sheet kept by goalkeeper Antony Siaha—this time with an assist from Dallas Jaye. The veteran keeper, who announced his intention to retire earlier in the week, stepped between the posts to close out added time, and his career.
Six years ago, Jaye made his professional debut against New York Red Bulls II as a member of FC Cincinnati.
With the win, Monterey Bay improves to 6-2-11 on the season. The Union have taken points in the last four matches and now stand on 20 points.
The club remains at the bottom of the USL Championship Western Conference table. But they have two matches in hand over Orange County (22 points) and Rio Grande Valley (24 points).
“I think it was a great night for everybody involved at the club and I’m just really proud of the players and the effort they put in,” Yallop says. “I’m looking forward to the game next weekend now.”
On Saturday, Monterey Bay travels to Loudoun United before returning home to face El Paso on Aug. 6.
