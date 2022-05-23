Second half goals by Mobi Fehr and Sam Gleadle, along with Dallas Jaye’s unyielding presence between the posts led Monterey Bay F.C. to a 2-0 blanking of Eastern Conference powerhouse Louisville City FC on Saturday.
The hosts entered the evening with just a single loss against 7 wins and 3 draws. And Louisville looked to continue their success in the early going. But two opportunities were foiled by the crossbar.
Monterey Bay found their footing as the second half got underway. From a set piece in the 58th minute, James Murphy curled the ball into dangerous territory and found Fehr, who headed it past Louisville keeper Kyle Morton.
With just under 15 minutes remaining in regulation, Gleadle won the ball and Christian Volesky joined him on a counterattack. Playing give and go through the home side’s defense, Gleadle created space and ripped the ball into the net.
Louisville’s Jorge Gonzalez threaded through the Union’s back line in the 73rd minute. But Jaye cradled his shot, blunting the only real threat put up by the hosts in the second half. Otherwise, Hugh Roberts and the Monterey Bay defense proved to be unwelcome guests.
Jaye recorded four saves to keep his first clean sheet of the season before 10,600 fans at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium.
Injuries have been the story so far this season for Monterey Bay. But there was a bit of good news on that front Saturday. Defender Sam Strong, who went down with a calf injury in early April, returned to the squad and was ready from the bench, although he saw no action. Four players remain on the injury list.
Monterey Bay is now 3-0-7 on the season. They return home on Saturday to take on the Western Conference leaders, Colorado Springs. The Switchbacks are 8-0-1.
Kickoff at Cardinale Stadium is at 7pm.
