With the season opener looming, Monterey Bay FC is picking up the player signing pace.
Head coach Frank Yallop added two more players to the roster on Friday. Veteran goalkeeper Rafael Díaz comes to MBFC after four seasons with Sacramento Republic FC. Christopher Cortez, a center forward, spent last season with Miami FC.
That brings the number of signees to seven, with two goalkeepers and five forwards, which for the moment means a rather porous defense and midfield. But with four names added in the past three days, Yallop is on pace to have a full squad ready when practice begins later this month.
Díaz joins Dallas Jaye minding the net. At Sacramento last season he kept nine clean sheets in 27 appearances. He also spent four games on the Dominican Republic’s national team during its World Cup qualifying campaign.
“Rafi is a seasoned goalkeeper that has found success in the USL Championship,” said Yallop in announcing Friday’s signings. “He’s athletic, a very good shot stopper.”
Indeed, he was awarded Sacramento’s Save of the Year award for a thrilling double-save against El Paso. He played college ball for St. John’s University and was part of the New York Red Bulls system.
Before his season in Miami, Cortez plied his trade overseas, spending a year with Thai club Ayutthaya United, another with FC Helsingør in Denmark before landing with 1. FK Příbram in the Czech Republic.
Cortez scored 20 goals in 63 matches during a 2013-15 stint with Orange County SX and 29 goals in 76 appearances with Phoenix Rising FC before his overseas stay.
“I’ve worked with Chris during my time at Phoenix,” Yallop said. “He’s a proven goal scorer.”
Cortez’s sister Ashlee is also a proven goal scorer. She found the back of the net eight times while playing for CSU Monterey Bay.
Monterey Bay FC begins its inaugural season in the USL Championship on March 11 on the road.
