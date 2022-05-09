When Walmer Martinez played soccer at CSU Monterey Bay, what is now Cardinale Stadium was a slab of concrete. On Saturday night he christened the newly renovated facility with a rocket into the back to the net that propelled Monterey Bay F.C. to a 1-0 win over Las Vegas in the team’s first ever home match.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Martinez says, of the goal and the historic win before a crowd of more than 5,000. “I can’t even describe it.”
The game winner came in the 56th minute after Simon Dawkins lobbed a pass across the pitch finding Martinez sprinting in the open along the right touchline. He corralled the ball and angled toward the 18 yard box before firing from distance.
“I looked up to see if I had anyone, and I didn’t have anyone but the open goal,” Martinez explains. “So I thought to myself ‘I’m going to take it.’”
Meanwhile rookie goalkeeper Carlos Herrera, with the aid of stout play by the defensive back line and midfielder Arun Basuljevic, kept Monterey Bay’s first clean sheet.
Herrera, who was making his professional debut a day after signing a contract, wasn’t troubled much as the defenders absorbed almost every Las Vegas foray. But a brilliant save in the 78th minute preserved the win.
“You could see nothing for 89, 90 minutes,” Herrera says. “I was thinking to myself ‘OK, we’re up one-zero and they are going to have one chance.’ I knew they were going to come forward with everything they have.
“Thank God I made the save,” he adds.
From the opening whistle Monterey Bay looked to be in control. Forward Christian Volesky’s 18th minute header missed by inches. Dawkins blasted a free kick off the crossbar in the 35th minute. The team squandered another opportunity just before the break.
“We should’ve probably scored a couple more goals, but we hung in there and got the win and that’s the most important thing,” observes head coach Frank Yallop. “We limited their chances.”
The home side came out in a 4-2-3-1 and the back line of Grant Robinson, Hugh Roberts, Kai Green and Morey Doner—with Basuljevic and Robbie Crawford also dropping deep—did yeoman’s work.
“The communication between all of us was incredible,” Herrera says.
Fandemonium
A near capacity crowd of 5,038 provided plenty of support on a chilly Saturday night. Many were decked out in Union gear and waving flags.
One fan leading the cheering was Dan Devlin, seated over the middle of the pitch.
“To have this in my backyard is great,” he says. “It means everything.”
Lines were long at the Alvarado Street Brewery pavilion throughout and several food trucks added to the party atmosphere. And as the game progressed, chanting and groans over near misses and the explosive joy when Martinez found the net filled the stadium.
“They helped us get the win today,” Martinez says of the supporters.
With the win, the Union’s record improves to 2-0-6 (two winds, zero ties and six loses).
Monterey Bay remains at home this coming Saturday, May 14, greeting Rio Grande Valley at 7pm.
“We’re the new guys, but we’ve got the right DNA,” Devlin says. “And we’ve got a fantastic stadium.”
