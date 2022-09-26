Goalkeeper Antony Siaha notched five saves and the Monterey Bay F.C. defense warded off an attack-minded Miami FC side that fired 11 shots on Saturday in Florida to preserve a goalless draw and earn a precious point.
The Union remain 9th on the table with 40 points and four matches to go. Oakland, which tied Colorado Springs 1-1 on Saturday, also stands on 40 points, claiming 8th on goal differential. However, the East Bay side has just three games left.
Sitting in 7th spot—the final playoff position—Rio Grande Valley blanked Charleston 3-0 over the weekend. They hold a narrow 2-point advantage at 42, with four to play.
Although Miami won the possession battle, they could not find a way past Siaha and the back line. The most dangerous moment came in the 18th minute, when Josh Perez lobbed a ball over the top. Siaha knocked the shot down, but the ball squirted away toward the goal when he tried to corral it.
Defender and team captain Hugh Roberts rushed to the rescue, stopping the ball’s momentum and allowing the goalkeeper to collect it before damage was done.
The Union created opportunities, but to no avail in a battle of keepers. Miami’s Jake McGuire stopped Chris Cortez in the early going and defied Morey Doner, Simon Dawkins and Walmer Martinez in the second half.
Monterey Bay travels to Las Vegas on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The Lights occupy 10th place, with 37 points (10-13-7). But they are on a four-match losing streak and have a 8 goal deficit to the Union.
Following the Tuesday outing, Monterey Bay returns home Saturday, Oct. 1 to face Tampa Bay. They end the season with road trips to Tulsa and Rio Grande Valley—a finale that could settle the playoff picture.
Rio Grande Valley also has four to go, taking Louisville City and Memphis before returning to conference play against Phoenix and Monterey Bay.
Oakland wraps up the season with Eastern Conference foes Birmingham, Hartford and Pittsburgh.
