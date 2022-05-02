The long and winding road trip came to an end on Saturday. But that was the only reason Monterey Bay F.C. could celebrate.
On the plus side, the squad takes to the pitch at home for the first time in its history on Saturday, May 7, in the newly reconstructed Cardinale Stadium. The long awaited home opener comes on the heels of a 6-0 drubbing at San Antonio FC and a 1-0-6 start to the USL Championship campaign.
There were positives on Saturday, April 30 in Texas. In the 85th minute, forward Christian Volesky reached a career milestone of 10,000 total minutes played in the league. Of more importance, teamwise, midfielder Arun Basuljevic returned from the injured list.
Monterey Bay’s ranks were still depleted entering the match, however, four due to injury, three for other reasons including a red card suspension. That left head coach Frank Yallop’s squad without a center back. Midfielder Mobi Fehr filled in at the critical defensive slot.
Still, MBFC looked to be the stronger side at the outset. In the 10th minute, midfielder Simon Dawkins misfired on an attempted cross. Instead of finding a teammate, his pass curled toward the crossbar, forcing San Antonio goalkeeper Jordan Farr to make a leaping fingertip save.
Inspired, Dawkins took possession two minutes later and outwitted three defenders to find space inside the box. His shot, however, careened off the near post.
Monterey Bay’s offense cooled and momentum swung to the hosts. San Antonio took full advantage. Elliot Collier struck in the 21st minute and PC found the net a few minutes later.
By halftime MBFC was down 3-0.
Monterey Bay F.C. hopes the home confines are friendlier. The team hosts Las Vegas Lights FC at Cardinale Stadium in Seaside this Saturday, May 7. The historic kickoff takes place at 7pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.