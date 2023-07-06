The moment almost got to Kelly Xu.
“I almost started crying on the first tee,” the 19-year-old amateur and Stanford student admits. “I don’t even have words to describe it.”
Xu was part of the first group on course at the first U.S. Women’s Open ever played at Pebble Beach Golf Links. And Thursday was her first time competing alongside professionals. She could be forgiven if the moment felt “just unreal.”
The 78th U.S. Women’s Open got underway on Thursday and, apart from a temperature dip to start the day, the course was kind throughout the first round—relatively.
Xiyu Janet Lin and Hyo Joo Kim share the lead after one day of play following rounds of 4-under 68. Six golfers sit a stroke back, including Allisen Corpuz and Leona Maguire. And 38 golfers in the field of 156 finished within 5 strokes of the leaders, including five amateurs.
“My putter was on fire today,” says Benedetta Moresco, an amateur from Italy who managed a bogey-free round of 70 and starts Friday 2-under in a third place tie. “It’s a very tough course, so I’ve been missing in the right spots, trying to avoid the rough as much as possible.”
Pebble Beach can torment golfers, even on a reasonably good day. Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko and Jennifer Kupcho sit at 4-over and will have to make up ground, for example. A bogey on 6 cost defending champion Minjee Lee, who was 2-under at the time. The blip in momentum eventually dropped her to even on the day, but she managed to settle down.
“I feel like my game is there,” Lee explains. “Hopefully I can get my butt into gear and have a really good second day—and the rest of the week.”
Monterey native Mina Harigae got off to a rough start, with three bogeys in the first five holes. She gathered those strokes back and despite a bit of trouble on the back nine wound up at 2-over in a tie for 39th. Young phenom Rose Zhang is in the same group after an up and down time on track.
Three-time champion Annika Sörenstam, who came out of retirement to take part in the tournament, wrapped up the day 8-over in a tie for 142nd. Michelle Wie West, playing her last event as a pro, is just a stroke better, in 126th.
Xu is at 5-over.
A cold drizzle met those with early tee times, but Pebble Beach’s notorious winds held off during the day. That—and the occasion—allowed golfers to enjoy the round.
“I catch myself on every hole just kind of looking out to the ocean and just appreciating the fact that I’m even here,” says amateur Amari Avery. “And playing a U.S. Open here, as well, is even more special.”
Avery finished in the hunt, joining Moresco at 2-under. But they were not low amateurs on the day.
That honor belongs to Áine Donegan of Ireland, who shot a 3-under 69 and enters Friday’s round a stroke off the lead.
For Donegan, the solid round eased the frustration of a trip to the West Coast that saw her arrive safely, but her clubs go astray somewhere along the way. She was forced to practice with a set provided by the golf club manufacturer Ping. When her clubs finally reached Pebble Beach, the driver was mangled.
All her troubles were easy to forget on a day like Thursday.
“You know, look at the view,” Donegan says. “Look at all the people out here watching, supporting women’s golf. For such a big tournament to be played at such a big place, it’s difficult not to enjoy it out here.”
USGA, the organization responsible for the U.S. Women’s Open, had set a standard of the best golfers on the top courses, with a goal of advancing the women’s game. At Pebble Beach on Thursday, the plan seemed to be working.
“So many things are different, with even us players,” observes Lee, the defending champion and golf veteran. “The amount of talent we have out here right now, and it’s so diverse. I don’t think I would have thought that we would come here when I was first starting. It’s amazing to see.”
