The storms that continue to bring rain, wind and big swells to the California coast are not all disaster news. Besides bringing needed water, conditions are also opportunities for recreation, such as breaking waves at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove on Friday, Jan. 13. 

A surfer at Lovers Point on Friday, Jan. 13. 
A surfer gets into a wave at Lovers Point on Jan. 13.
A man captures an image of the big breaking waves near Lovers Point on Jan. 13. A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in place from 3am Saturday, Jan. 14 to 9am Monday, Jan. 16, urging people to stay away from big, unpredictable breaking waves.
A person gets precariously close to the breaking waves along the Rec Trail in Pacific Grove for a photo of the surf on Jan. 13.
The storm has brought waves of 10 to 15 feet to Lovers Point.
Capturing photos of a surfer at Lovers Point on Jan. 13.
Riding a big wave at Lovers Point on Friday, Jan. 13.
A surfer drops into a wave at Lovers Point on Friday, Jan. 13.
On a clear day between storms, people watch surfers at Lovers Point on Jan. 13.

