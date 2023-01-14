A man captures an image of the big breaking waves near Lovers Point on Jan. 13. A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in place from 3am Saturday, Jan. 14 to 9am Monday, Jan. 16, urging people to stay away from big, unpredictable breaking waves.
The storms that continue to bring rain, wind and big swells to the California coast are not all disaster news. Besides bringing needed water, conditions are also opportunities for recreation, such as breaking waves at Lovers Point in Pacific Grove on Friday, Jan. 13.
