Before teams from the IMSA SportsCar Challenge do battle on the twisting ribbon of asphalt at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, they are throwing a street party.
Yes, that means music and a food truck, raffle items and booths selling merchandise—the usual trapping of a street party. But this race weekend kickoff celebration will also feature drivers from Bryan Herta Motorsports—Mason Filippi and Mark Wilkins—signing autographs, race cars and official pace cars on display and one or more of the colorful transporters.
Premier Hyundai at 4 Heitzinger Plaza in the Seaside Auto Mall plays host, with the city closing Clementina Avenue to traffic—that is, to non race related traffic. It takes place Wednesday, May 10 from 5-7pm and is free to attend.
