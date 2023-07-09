Charley Hull threatened, Nasa Hataoka faded and a cool, precise Allisen Corpuz took charge on Sunday to win the first-ever U.S. Women’s Open held at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
Corpuz took advantage of deft approach shots that left only four putts from beyond 15 feet all day, recording six birdies along the way to record a 9-under 69-70-71-69 for the tournament, the trophy, a bit of golf history–and the largest payday in women’s golf, $2 million.
Minutes after the awards ceremony, little of this had sunk in for Corpuz, who was also celebrating her first win on the LPGA Tour.
“I just bought a car in January, so I think that was my big purchase for the year,” she says with a smile.
Despite a fiery 66 by Hull, the Hawaiian was able to build up a cushion that easily absorbed a bogey on 17 to win by three strokes over Hull and Jiyai Shin.
Hataoka and Bailey Tardy tied for fourth at 3-under.
Corpuz was quietly relentless throughout the event. She was the only golfer in the field to play under par all four days–although her dominance was not readily evident until Sunday.
“I didn’t look at the leaderboard much,” Corpuz says. “I got off to a pretty good start and I kind of figured just keep my head down, keep playing my game.”
Hataoka began the day in the lead at 7-under. But Corpuz started with a birdie to come even then took control on three. Her iron from 111 yards out dropped 12 feet from the pin and she converted for a birdie. Meanwhile Hataoka found the rough on her second shot then missed a short putt to drop another stroke.
On the back nine, Hataoka’s game unraveled. And Tardy, who had put herself in contention with a 69-68 on Thursday and Friday, was treading water after an errant shot on three.
Her tee shot came to rest on the fringe of a bunker on the right side of the fairway. Her second shot veered wildly right to left, soaring into the gallery and coming to rest on the 17th tee. Tardy managed a bogey, but could not find her stride afterward.
“I definitely was extremely nervous this morning–or I guess technically this afternoon,” she explains, adding that she didn’t sleep well knowing that she would be in one of the final groups. “My caddie really tried to help me stay in the moment, kind of just focus one shot at a time and grind it out. That’s what we did out there.”
The round of the day belonged to Hull, who began the day even, seven strokes down from the lead. She just missed a birdie putt on one before reeling off an eagle and three birdies on the front nine.
Birdies on 10 and 11 pulled her close to the lead. But Corpuz never faltered, leaving Hull with a desperate chance on 18, where her tee shot landed in the shade of the daunting lone cypress.
“Shy kids don’t get sweets,” Hull told her caddie. Explaining afterwards, she says “At the end of the day, I had to make an eagle to give it a chance for a playoff. I’m not playing for second place.”
But her 3-wood down a narrow slice of fairway kicked left into the 18th’s long bunker.
Ayaka Furue and Hyo Joo Kim finished in a tie for sixth at 2-under. Hae Ran Rye was even over four rounds and took solo eighth. Maja Stark and Rose Zhang rounded out the top ten.
Mina Harigae–the Monterey native–suffered through a 4-over round of 76, dropping her to 8-over for the tournament in a tie for 33rd.
“I’m disappointed–but you know what? I still got to play four rounds in front of the home crowd at Pebble,” she says.
The appreciation of Pebble Beach was universal. On the green at 7, Tardy turned away from her ball and gathered in the scene. Shin did the same on 18.
“I was able to play at Pebble Beach, for goodness sakes,” Hataoka says. “And that in itself was a great honor.”
But the day–and history–belongs to Allisen Corpuz. Even a warning for slow play that could have led to a stroke penalty didn’t faze her.
“I just told myself that we’d catch up later and just stay calm, just keep doing everything a the same pace,” she says.
The warning was withdrawn after the 14th hole.
So the 78th U.S. Women’s Open came to an end before a large and appreciative crowd.
“It’s just been an amazing experience out here,” Tardy says. “Can’t wait for us to come back here in 10 years.”
