With six on the injury list and a man down for the entire second half, Monterey Bay F.C. could not keep up with El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, falling 5-0 on the road.
Much of the damage was done after Robbie Crawford drew his second yellow card just before the break. At that point Monterey Bay was down 2-0, conceding one goal on a penalty.
The home side took advantage in the second. Playing with 10 men, Monterey Bay could not contend with every threat. El Paso’s Josue Gomez added to the lead just two minutes into the half. Diego Luna and Dylan Mares followed suit in the 51st and 75th minutes.
Meanwhile Monterey Bay was on its back foot much of the game. Unable to sustain a counterattack, they held possession for only 29 percent of the match, with no shots on goal.
For a while it looked as if MBFC might keep it tight. Goalkeeper Dallas Jaye made a diving save early on and a defensive clearance by Morey Doner in the 19th minute looked to keep the slate clean.
But referees determined the Andrew Fox header had crossed the line and awarded El Paso’s first goal.
Goalkeeper Rafael Díaz and field players Grant Robinson, Kai Greene, Arun Basuljevic and Christian Volesky were unavailable due to injury. Díaz is scheduled for shoulder surgery and will be sidelined indefinitely.
Monterey Bay is now 1-0-4 on the year. They travel to Southern California on Saturday to take on LA Galaxy II.
