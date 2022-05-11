Four wheels or two, Gordon McCall is happy. The co-founder of The Quail Motorcycle Gathering has been riding since he was a teenager and he tallies a collection of “too many” bikes. But he becomes almost giddy when listing one particular collection at this year’s event.
“We have a mini bike class, which I think is hilarious,” McCall says, beaming.
The scaled down motorcycles were all the rage in the 1950s and ’60s. Many kids learned to ride on them. Adults tooled around for fun. And they are an expression of the gathering’s purpose.
“There’s a lot that people can enjoy,” explains Craig Barkdull, who does double duty as director of sales and marketing for both The Quail Lodge & Golf Club and The Peninsula Signature Events, responsible for putting the event together. “You don’t have to be an enthusiast.”
The gathering returns to the grounds of the golf course on Saturday, May 14, for the first time since Covid-19 reared itself. More than 300 motorcycles, from antiques to modern racers will be on display. That’s one attraction.
Yet this is also a lifestyle event, featuring fine wines and craft beers served alongside the kind of fine dining dishes you would expect at a Concours d’Elegance. Barkdull and his team spend much of the year planning to create an exquisite guest experience.
And there’s another side to the gathering that became an emphasis coming back from the pandemic: family fun.
For the first time since the event began in 2009, The Quail Motorcycle Gathering will have food trucks, four of them.
From the start, the ticketing has been all-inclusive. Guests purchased access to both the motorcycle show and the elegant food pavilion. Time off during the pandemic allowed Peninsula Signature Events director Courtney Ferrante and her team to reconsider the structure of the event.
“We didn’t have other food options,” Barkdull observes. “People wanted other options.”
Selecting food trucks to take part allows for a lower priced general admission ticket that doesn’t include the high-end food pavilion. But it does allow people into the show, the demonstrations, the discussions and the children’s play area—and to buy from food trucks, if they are so inclined.
“It’s a better experience for guests who want a fun day,” Barkdull says.
Also new this year is a display of classic cars and hot rods. Of course, the main attraction—in addition to food and drink—are row upon row of rides: American, European, Japanese, customs and choppers, scooters and racers from all eras, with plenty of antiques and rarities.
There’s a 1926 Excelsior Henderson once owned (and raced) by Steve McQueen. There are classic Indians and the vaunted Black Shadow. One of the featured classes brings Harley-Davidson XR750s to the field. Another lines up two-strokers known for their distinct “braap” sound. And there’s a 1936 Crocker small tank hemi head.
“That’s what’s so much fun,” McCall says. “You’re going to see something you didn’t know existed.”
For enthusiasts, former motorcycle racer turned well-known custom bike builder Roland Sands will be on hand, as well.
“It’s eclectic, it’s diverse—there aren’t many shows that do the same thing,” McCall says of the gathering’s return. “Hats off to The Quail.”
General admission tickets are available at the gate.
10am-4pm Saturday, May 14. Quail Lodge & Golf Club, 8205 Valley Greens Drive, Carmel. $55; $15 children; Full hospitality access sold out. 620-8879, quaillodge.com
