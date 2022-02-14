Head coach Frank Yallop has been busy. On Monday Monterey Bay F.C. announced three more player signings and an upcoming match in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Defenders Sam Strong and Kai Greene reached agreement with the club, along with versatile midfielder Mobi Fehr. Both Greene and Strong have experience on teams playing their first USL Championship season.
Strong helped bring Fresno FC into the league in 2018 along with Yallop, who served as the squad’s general manager. He is a center back with an aggressive streak, capable of getting in on a counter attack and scoring goals. He spent last season with San Diego 1904 FC of the National Independent Soccer Association.
“I’m obviously very excited to join Monterey Bay F.C.,” Strong said.
Greene is a USL veteran who helped Oakland Roots SC reach the conference semifinals last year, the team’s first season in the USL Championship. He has been a part of the league since joining Rio Grande Valley FC in 2016.
He knows Yallop as a “guy that you want to fight for,” adding “I’m looking forward to competing against some teams that I’m very familiar with and taking this team to the playoffs.”
Fehr is the product of youth academies in Japan and Switzerland, with playing time in Japan and Vietnam before a stint with Las Vegas Lights FC. He was born in New York, earning a spot on the U.S. U17 World Cup squad in 2011, scoring twice in four starts.
“Mobi is a very versatile and experienced player that can cover a number of positions,” Yallop pointed out. “He will add good experience and know-how to our group.”
Open Cub match announced
Monterey Bay F.C. is slated to take on NISA side Bay Cities FC in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in early April.
USL Championship clubs enter the competition in the second round. MLS teams join in the third and fourth rounds. The Open Cup involves both professional and amateur clubs from across the country.
Monterey Bay will travel to Redwood City for the second round matchup. The date and time has yet to be announced.
