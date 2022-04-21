Lunch breaks may be the only time when there’s no action on the track during Trans Am Speedfest this weekend, April 22-24 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.
There are just two qualifying sessions and two races as part of the season-long battle for championships in the Trans Am presented by Pirelli classes. The TA class—monstrous 875-horsepower muscle cars—and the GT sports car classes qualify Friday starting at 5:15pm and race on Saturday, with the green flag waving at 1:05pm.
The TA2 cars try for pole position Saturday at 5:40pm, with the race in this large 45-plus car field taking place Sunday around 1:40pm.
But this is one of the rare race weekends when Trans Am shares the track with an SVRA event.
The acronym stands for Sportscar Vintage Racing Association. And while there will be close to 70 cars in all classes of Trans Am, there will be close to 200 historic race cars—many of them from the 1950s through the 1970s.
“I love it when we have the historic races on the professional race weekend,” says Tony Parella, owner of both Trans Am and SVRA. “The fans will have a blast.”
In between Trans Am races—clashes that matter in terms of championship points and prize money—SVRA drivers take to the track for bragging rights. They have practice sessions and qualifying scheduled throughout the day Friday, Qualifying continues Saturday morning, with races starting not long after the checkered flag drops on the Trans Am competition.
On Sunday, vintage racing continues, beginning at 8:30am.
Trans Am’s TA2 event concludes the action.
The historic cars include everything from 1960s Mini Coopers—and a 1965 Volkswagen Bug—to Porsches that screamed across the asphalt from the 1950s onward, E Type Jaguars, Cobras, McLarens, a 1961 Ferrari TR61, a 1975 Merlyn Mark 29, a 1992 NASCAR Chevrolet Lumina, cars driven by the likes of Parnelli Jones and Mark Donohue. It's a long list.
To honor the beginnings of Trans Am—the series credited with sparking the muscle car wars of the ’60s and early ’70s—a slate of Mustangs, Challengers, Corvettes and Camaros from the era will do battle once again.
“We have the who’s who of those cars coming,” Parella says. “It’s cool to see.”
