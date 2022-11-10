For head coach Frank Yallop, November brings perhaps the most challenging part of the soccer season. Matches are over, but he must again assemble a team.
This week the club announced that it had agreed to terms with two standouts from the inaugural squad, goalkeeper Antony Siaha and defender Morey Doner. Both signed two-year contract extensions, the terms of which were not disclosed.
Siaha joined the club as a fifth keeper two months into the season when the squad was riddled with injuries (midfielder Chase Boone had to step between the posts to finish out one match). He made an immediate impact, blanking Orange County 2-0 in his first start—which was also Siaha’s professional debut.
The young keeper kept clean sheets in his next four matches, as well, and earned USL Championship Team of the Week honors three times.
“He showed what he was capable of doing last season,” Yallop said. “It’s important to have continuity.”
To that end, Doner steadied Monterey Bay throughout the 2022 campaign, playing in all 34 matches. While a key to the back line, Doner was quick to launch counterattacks. He recorded five assists, tied with James Murphy for the team high and scored one goal.
“To have him here for the next couple of years is really important,” Yallop says. “I’m really happy that we managed to get it done.”
The USL has yet to release the 2023 Championship schedule, which typically kicks off in April. Play began in March for the 2022 season, a World Cup year.
