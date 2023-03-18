Rick Barnett did not intend to go for a ride. Others forced him.
“We had these fanatics,” he says. “They said, ‘If you’re not going to do it, we’re doing it anyway.’”
Mind you, Barnett is not at all upset by the turn of events. Fifteen classic and sports car owners showed up at The Club at Pasadera on Thursday evening, March 13, ahead of the annual Coast to Copper Run. But at first, it wasn’t going to happen at all.
Circumstances forced Barnett to cancel this year’s Concours at Pasadera, the August event that leads off Car Week. Unable to find space elsewhere in the county, several automobile manufacturers had contacted the club about hosting private parties during that time, causing a conflict with the Concours.
Barnett also decided to hold off on the Coast to Copper Run, a three-day cruise from Monterey County to Copper Valley Resort for car enthusiasts, envisioned as a kickoff to car season. Since the Concours at Pasadera was established in 2019, the two events have raised more than $125,000 for CASA of Monterey County, The Bridge—an addiction recovery program—and the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation.
With the three-day run, he expects that figure to increase to $150,000 from donations, sponsorships and raffle items.
One of those who asked Barnett to go ahead with the March event was Vasken Bedirian, a Pebble Beach resident. He has been without power for seven days and was clearly excited about the trip.
“Anytime you go on a drive is a good day,” he says. “You go out into the country—that’s what these cars were made for.” Bedirian’s daily driver is a Tesla, but he owns several classics and prefers the effort that goes into them.
“The Tesla, you don’t do anything,” he says. Bedirian swaps between a 1967 Mini Cooper and a 1961 Jaguar E Type. “The shifting, the noise, the smell—it’s different.”
On Thursday, he arrived at Pasadera in a 1996 Ferrari F355, also part of his stable. He prefers to use his collection rather than stow the cars away for safekeeping.
“I don’t baby them; I don’t care what they’re worth. The E Type, I drive the hell out of it,” Bedirian explains with a grin. “If you break down in the middle of nowhere and you fix it yourself—that’s the best thing.”
The cars rolled from Carmel Friday morning, March 17. Barnett is hoping to return to a regular schedule of a spring run and August concours next year. First thing's first, however. He needs to reach Copper Valley.
