Monterey Bay FC Gleadle

With a couple of weeks to go before Monterey Bay F.C. takes to the pitch for the first time in USL Championship regular season play, the team is just a few names away from a full roster.

This week the squad announced the signing of Sam Gleadle, a stalwart defender who can also rotate to midfield.

“Sam can play multiple positions in the wide areas for us,” said head coach Frank Yallop in a statement. “He is an exciting, quick and versatile player.”

A year ago at San Antonio FC, Gleadle recorded 30 tackles won, 29 interceptions and 39 clearances in 22 appearances with the club. But he is also attack minded, capable of starting counter attacks.

He had a passing accuracy rate of 75 percent last season.

Apart from a brief stint on the Minnesota United FC roster during the team’s 2020 MLS playoff run, the 25-year-old from England has spent his professional career in the USL Championship.

“I’ve had different experiences at different clubs, in different places as have other guys as well,” Gleadle said. “Each of us bringing little bits of that to the team will help create a good culture here.”

Monterey Bay F.C. opens the 2022 campaign in Phoenix on March 12. They will play the first seven games on the road while work on Cardinale Stadium wraps up.

The home opener is set for May 7, when Monterey Bay plays host to Las Vegas.

