Head coach Frank Yallop has added another attack minded midfielder to the Monterey Bay F.C. roster.
Earlier this week the club announced the signing of Jiro Barriga Toyama, who has spent the last three seasons with the USL League One side Forward Madison FC. Yallop was impressed by his ability to launch attacks as well as his willingness to fall back to assist the defenders.
“He’s a versatile left-sided player who is exciting on the dribble and will create chances for the team,” the coach explained.
After a college career at Gulf Coast University in Florida, Barriga Toyama was called to Minnesota United FC of the MLS for a try out. He impressed them in a preseason friendly, scoring a hat trick. The club sent him to their USL affiliate in Wisconsin to gain experience.
Barriga Toyama made 58 appearances for Forward Madison.
Monterey Bay F.C. opens their inaugural season on the road March 12 against Phoenix Rising FC.
