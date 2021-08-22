A state grant of $4 million is coming to local institutions to support mental health and academic success for K-12 students.
The Monterey County Behavioral Health department and Monterey County Office of Education received $4 million from the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission. The funds will go to what's known as an "interconnected services framework," designed to bring together community organizations offering mental health services support with schools, combining their efforts.
Several Monterey County school districts already employ this system, and the grant funding will enable them to continue doing so for the next four years. The districts are: Gonzales Union, King City Union, Salinas City Elementary, Salinas Union High, San Antonio Union Elementary and Soledad Unified.
“We are excited to have this additional support at a time when we need it most,” Deneen Guss, Monterey County superintendent of schools, said in a statement announcing the grant award.
“The impact the pandemic has had on children, youth, and families has been significant,” said Marni R. Sandoval, deputy director of Monterey County Behavioral Health, Child and Adolescent Services. "The chronic stress and trauma that children have been experiencing will undoubtedly be present as they return to school.
"Behavior Health has been committed to bringing mental health supports and services to school campuses around Monterey County and this grant support will assist in furthering these efforts."
The Office of Education and Behavioral Health teams will work together to offer community-based mental health services to help the students and their families so they can have access to all the services that are available to them such as nutrition, mental health, social skills and more.
