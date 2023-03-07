The Arts Council for Monterey County shared exciting news on Friday, March 3: The nonprofit's headquarters moved to Monterey, freeing up its Seaside office for conversion into affordable studio spaces for emerging artists.
Arts4MC’s new location is 24600 Silver Cloud Court, Suite 202, in Monterey, not far from York School. The nonprofit’s Executive Director Jacquie Atchison confirmed the first day in the new location was Monday, March 6.
“We will be cleaning out the Seaside office and preparing for artists studios over the next month or so,” Atchison says in an email.
“We will have space for seven, eight artists depending on the studio size they want,” Atchison says. “Probably starting in mid-April. And we will start by offering to artists of the former ArtWorks in Pacific Grove.”
It completes a lengthy search for a new location for studio space. (A disclosure: The studio space (and the former office space) are located in the Weekly's building in Seaside.)
The nonprofit also announced that on the second week of March it is launching a new grant opportunity for local nonprofits and artists to work together to develop a media, outreach and engagement initiative to raise awareness on various subjects: Covid-19; climate change; water and energy conservation; climate mitigation; emergency preparedness; relief and recovery; civic engagement, including election participation; social justice and community engagement.
Twenty-three projects at $140,000 each will be awarded between Monterey, San Benito, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Ventura counties. Details are available at arts4mc.org.
The mission of Arts4MC is to improve the quality of life in Monterey County through the arts. Created in 1982, with the support of Ansel Adams, Arts4MC emerged as part of a nationwide movement powered by the National Endowment for the Arts, “to develop and assist art and cultural programs, and to promote the employment of artists within the county.” In 1985, Monterey County first contracted the nonprofit to provide cultural services.
Arts4MC provides visual and performing arts education to more than 25,000 youth, seniors and veterans. It supports more than 100 arts and cultural organizations thanks to funding from the Monterey County Board of Supervisors and grants from the David and Lucile Packard Foundation. It also relies on support from local PTAs, foundations, businesses and individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.