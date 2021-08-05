After severe budget cuts, library services in Monterey are making a comeback. The Monterey Public Library has recently relaunched its bookmobile and has brought back a former librarian, Orquidea Olvera, to lead the way.
Olvera was laid off due to budgetary restrictions back in the summer of 2020, but was rehired specifically to run the bookmobile with its modified half-time schedule. Their first stop at Monterey Fire Department's open house on Saturday, July 31 was a big success, with about 115 people coming to the bookmobile.
"Some were new who have never used the bookmobile. Some told me they were so happy to see the bookmobile because they had one in their home states. Everyone was happy to see it back on the road again," Olvera says.
During the worst of the pandemic, the Monterey Public Library cut staff by 80 percent, and for months offered contactless services, with just a skeleton crew of four people, Olvera not included. The return of services is a sign of slow recovery—and that the library knows how essential their services are to harder-to-reach populations, including children and families who don't live close to the Pacific Street building, and the elderly.
"Seniors are loyal customers. They know what they want. They are constantly reading and they're so sweet and generous," Olvera says. "They're definitely my favorite group to visit."
You can find the Monterey Public Library bookmobile roaming the streets and setting up shop on Tuesdays from 11:30am-12:30pm at Merrill Gardens (200 Iris Canyon Road)and from 1-2pm at The Park Lane (200 Glenwood Circle). They ride around again on Thursdays from 1-4pm at the La Mesa Tech Center (1222 Leahy Road) and from 4:45-6pm at Montecito Park (220 Montecito Ave.). All locations are in Monterey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.