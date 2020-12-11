The scars of the August and September wildfires can still be felt today, especially for those who lived in the affected counties—including Monterey County. But there is still help available to regroup, rebuild and replace any property that might have been affected.
Individuals and households who have experienced losses, including both property and life losses, can still register by today, Dec. 11 for grants of low-interest disaster loans. The Federal Emergency Management agency is offering grants, while the U.S. Small Business Association is providing loans. Applicants must be from one of the 15 affected counties including: Monterey, Butte, Lake, Lassen, Mendocino, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Trinity, Tulare and Yolo. (FEMA initially declared it was offering assistance to seven counties, but later expanded its aid.)
Prospective applicants must first contact their insurance company and file a claim for disaster-caused damage before they register with FEMA. Funds granted by FEMA can be used to to help pay rent, replace or repair a home, funeral expenses and more. However, survivors must also have photographs of the disaster-related damage and save receipts for repair work.
To register or find more information go to disasterassistance.gov.
