Coast Gallery in Big Sur was founded in 1958 as a refuge for artists and writers. It recently underwent an ownership change (the new owners are Peter and Merle Mullin), renovations, restricted access due to Highway 1 closures, and a renaming to Coast Big Sur. A good occasion to revisit the gallery might be during its next event with photographer Daniel Bianchetta.
He’ll be talking about and showing photographs of Native American rock art that he and his wife Cynthia have encountered on sojourns to the Southwest in a VW van. Bianchetta has been an archivist and historian at the Esalen Institute for 45 years.
He’s also keen to talk about his non-Native American work, like with John Lilly in the Human Dolphin Foundation as an “inner species communicator,” and photographing dolphins and whales with Monterey Bay Whale Watch to send to Cascadia research for analysis.
His wife Cynthia says he’s a psychic and calls him a “whale or dolphin whisperer”; Daniel concedes he’s “a sensitive,” and about his interactions with whales and dolphins, he says, “I’ve been doing this for 15 years. It’s still exciting for me. When I come here [to the boat] in the morning, I’m always excited.”
He’s out on a boat in the Monterey Bay photographing six days a week. When he comes to shore for his talk, he’ll be glad to say more.
DANIEL BIANCHETTA speaks 4pm Saturday, Sept. 28. Coast Big Sur, 49901 Highway 1, Big Sur. 667-2301, coastbigsur.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.