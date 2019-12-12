Santa Claus spans religion, commerce, myth, history and pop culture. He spans countries and continents, ethnicities and nationalities. He has iterations in Russia, Brazil, Japan, Hawaii, Iraq. There are even black Santas.
The Tulane Hullaballoo newspaper reports that black Santas began to appear in America’s urban malls in the 1950s as white people left for the suburbs and the clientele skewed more black.
Black Santa has gone mainstream. In 2016, retired U.S. Army Capt. Larry Johnson became the first black Santa Claus to preside in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. Also that year, former NBA player Baron Davis founded the Black Santa Company, offering “heroes and role models” in branded merchandise to the African-American community and beyond.
So a black Santa Claus is not a novel idea. But one in Pacific Grove kind of is.
P.G. City Councilmember Jenny McAdams had a friend who was dying of ovarian cancer in 2018. That friend had a son who is of mixed race.
“We talked about him never seeing a black Santa,” McAdams says. “The closest one was in Oakland.”
So McAdams began looking for one closer to home. Her friend’s son was in a local preschool that had a teacher who is black – Shenae Morrow. McAdams asked her if she knew any black men who would play Santa, and Shenae said her husband Dewayne could do it.
The event would be called Black Santa.
“I wanted to be sensitive,” McAdams says. “I’m a white woman putting on an event with a Santa of color. But [everywhere] it’s called Black Santa.”
McAdams’ friend died before she could witness the event in Pacific Grove last year; it was dedicated to her memory.
“That whole day, she was with me,” McAdams says. “She would have loved it.”
Shenae Morrow plays Mrs. Claus to her husband’s Santa Claus. They met in officer candidate school in 1989 and served in the Navy for 20 years apiece. She describes last year’s inaugural event in Pacific Grove as a “really happy day.”
“A lot of the kids were like ‘huh.’ But it’s more about the suit than the person in the suit,” Shenae says. “They were like, ‘Cool, Santa.’ There were a lot of mixed families, such a beautiful day, everyone happy. Sometimes we don’t have enough of those.”
About 250 kids attended.
“We had people come from the Bay Area, Soledad, South Monterey County, all over. Which was incredible, far beyond expectations,” McAdams says. “That told me there is a need for this.”
She says the kids quickly rolled with Dewayne’s Santa because “children don’t see color.”
But grown-ups do, and some cite precedent or history to keep Santa white. Santa Claus’ origin comes from a little-known historical figure: Saint Nicholas of Myra. It’s agreed that he was born in the ancient Greek city of Myra in Asia Minor, which is now part of southern Turkey. But most accounts of his life were written 200 years after his death in the year 343.
The most famous act attributed to him is that he saved three girls from sexual slavery by anonymously dropping pouches of gold down the family’s chimney so that their father could pay their marriage dowry. But he’s also said to have calmed an ocean storm to save sailors, and resurrected three children (don’t look further into this part if you don’t want to learn things you can’t unlearn).
The historical record is hazy, which lends it to elaboration and adaptation. In 16th-century England, he was merged with Father Christmas who wore green robes lined with fur. In Germany he attained properties from the Norse god Odin who has a big beard and flies in winter on a horse with eight legs. In the Netherlands he was called Sinterklaas.
In America in the 1800s, Washington Irving renamed him Santa Claus, Clement Clarke Moore canonized his story with the poem “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” cartoonist Thomas Nast fixed his look and his North Pole address in Harper’s Weekly, and Coca-Cola made him famous.
And that’s how Saint Nicholas became Santa Claus.
In 2014, Liverpool John Moores University’s Face Lab depicted Saint Nicholas’ face using his skeletal remains, historical data and educated guesswork, forming an image with “the most up-to-date anatomical standards, Turkish tissue depth data and CGI techniques.”
So what did the original St. Nick look like? A Mediterranean man, olive skin, brown eyes, Caucasian but not white. Harvard professor and religion scholar Laura Nasrallah told Politico in 2013: “Historically, you can’t import a category like ‘white’ into 4th-century Asia minor.”
So a black Santa is not as far fetched (for a magical mythological being) as some people would have us believe. And besides, Santa is for all kids. At the P.G. event, kids can write a letter or draw a picture and hand it to Santa, and take pictures with him. Face-painting, MY Museum’s Wheelie Mobilee and Seaside’s The Villlage Project will also be there.
There is now an app on the Apple Store and Google Play called Find Black Santa, which helps folks do just that. Pacific Grove’s event is listed.
