People have Top 5s for movies, rappers, comedians, restaurants, books, podcasts. These are often fervently deliberated over, with the understanding that it’s really a list of “My Top 5,” which may differ from “Your Top 5.” It’s a way to examine art and culture in a fun and meaningful way, and reveals who we are in relation to our times and environment.
Below is a list of the Weekly stories that featured some of (what we consider) the most consequential events in local arts and culture that started in the 2010s. Head’s up: There’s seven of them, not five.
1. Theater Kids
Western Stage’s brave new “Theatre on the Edge” aims at young theater fans. | July 14, 2011
“It just appeared. As if it had always been there.” So begins a story about Western Stage’s theater offshoot dubbed 2x4BASH. It’s made a big splash each summer because they groom young people (mostly in their 20s) in the craft, give them daring new theater works to shepherd from start to finish, and experiment with super cheap tickets and allowing live tweeting during some shows. They’ve done risky works like Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead, a subverted Charlie Brown and gang dealing with heavy issues, and Just Like Us, about four teen Latinas dealing with immigration status. 2x4BASH gets young people to be part of an art form that needs their energy and attention.
2. House of Glass
Famed contemporary classical composer Philip Glass establishes a local legacy with his Days and Nights Festival. | Aug. 18, 2011
In the 1960s Philip Glass rode a motorcycle to Big Sur, looking for Henry Miller. He performed at Sunset Center in 2001 and at Henry Miller Library in 2008. But in February 2011 he came to Carmel Valley to announce he was starting a namesake annual arts and music festival in Monterey County. That first year of the Philip Glass Days and Nights Festival featured a retrospective concert by the Philip Glass Ensemble, Glass solo on piano, the 1931 film Dracula scored live, poetry performances, Youth Orchestra of the Americas players, dancers Melissa Fenley and Saori Tsukada. In later years he brought filmmaker Godfrey Reggio, multimedia artist Laurie Anderson, radio producer (and cousin) Ira Glass, Kronos Quartet, scientist Brian Greene, poet Jerry Quickly. 2020 will be its 10th year.
3. Mountain Music
The Weekly seeks out some of the movers and shakers who will shape Monterey County for the next few decades. | Oct. 31, 2013
Former Seaside resident Britt Govea, who books music acts as (((folkYEAH!))), thought Big Sur could be a glorious setting for live music. Bands agreed. In the 2010s Govea blew up, booking Arcade Fire, Cat Power and The xx at Henry Miller Library. That bonfire grew through the decade with Fleet Foxes, Gillian Welch, Black Francis, Stephen Malkmus, Pegi Young, Joanna Newsom, Al Jardine, Flaming Lips, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Animal Collective, Modest Mouse, Ty Segall, Country Joe McDonald and Red Hot Chili Peppers. He co-curated two annual music festivals down there with loads of indie bands, Hipnic and Freaks for the Festival. Govea has created some of the most harmonious unions of music and nature in Big Sur.
4. A Good Con
The first-ever Salinas Valley Comic Con comes to Steinbeck Center. In costume. | Feb. 6, 2014
For many years, if locals wanted to gather with like-minded folks at a comic book convention (aka, a con) and geek out over comics, toys, games, illustration, cosplay and movie memorabilia, they had to head north to the Bay Area. Then a couple of staffers at the National Steinbeck Center started up this locally focused comic book convention. That first one was mobbed with fans, interacting with artists, writers and merchandisers manning tables. The second one coincided with the opening of the first movie of the third Star Wars trilogy, The Force Awakens. The third annual SVCC had grown so much that they relocated to Hartnell College to accommodate it. The organizers took a hiatus in 2019, but plan to come back full speed in 2020.
5. Monterey Bay’s Close-up
PBS and BBC collaborate on a live nature show shot in the Monterey Bay. | Aug. 27, 2015
The BBC was enjoying breakout success with a live nature TV series called Springwatch. They decided to go big in 2015. They teamed up with PBS, partnered with the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, NOAA and the Elkhorn Slough Foundation, brought a crew of 100 people and 50 cameras, set up a studio at Monterey Bay Aquarium, and on Aug. 31 began live filming and broadcasting for three days the mass feeding migration of sea creatures to the Monterey Bay. The stars of this show, called Big Blue Live, included whales, sharks, seals, sea otters, dolphins, fish and birds, with a last-minute surprise cameo by their “unicorn,” a blue whale. The backdrop was the protected Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary, a model for nurturing endangered species. The all-important subtext for their worldwide viewers was that nature is the greatest show on Earth.
6. Big Little Deal
A handful of reactions to the much-anticipated first episode. | Feb. 23, 2017
The Weekly started covering the HBO show Big Little Lies, set in a fictionalized Monterey Peninsula, even before initial filming began in January 2016, lured by the presence of stars Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley. When the show launched, there were Big Little Lies viewing parties all over town. So the Weekly did a viewing party-style critique of the first episode. The verdict: “Lazy,” “fake,” “joyless.” Who could have anticipated the critical acclaim train it would become? It took home trophies from the Emmy’s (eight of them), AFI Awards, Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards. Meryl Streep signed on. We looked deeper at the show and blogged the entire second season. A third season seems unlikely, but that 15-minutes-of-fame ride was a doozy.
7. Sublime Festival
One of Monterey’s most successful music events ever celebrates a decade at the Monterey Fairgrounds. | May 23, 2019
This story, by former Weekly music writer Adam Joseph, says it all. It’s a look back at the 10 years of the Cali Roots reggae rock festival that’s chocked full of ganja smoke, dreadheads and off-beat rhythms. From the performance by the festival debut headliners Dirty Heads, to quick leaps up in attendance and performers, to founder Jeff Monser’s own shock at its growing success: “Holy crap, I can’t believe this happened. Is this a dream?” It was real, alright. A multi-day festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds – which had seen rock, blues, reggae and indie music fests come and go – that was just getting bigger and more legit, booking bands like SOJA, Pepper, Damien Marley, Fishbone, Slightly Stooped, Matisyahu, Cypress Hill, Steel Pulse, Michael Franti, Barrington Levy, Thievery Corporation and Tash Sultana. I hear Ice Cube is coming in 2020. Big ups!
Now it’s your turn. What do you consider to be the biggest arts and culture events of the 2010s? And why? Send your responses to letters@mcweekly.com.
