Exacerbated by the pandemic, streaming has now become the way we view movies and television. Media companies have launched their own streaming sites, like Disney+, and others have branched into their own studios like Amazon and Netflix. A 2020 survey by Trade Desk of 2,600 adult U.S. consumers reported that even age groups 55 and over were “cutting the cord” with their cable subscriptions and moving to streaming.
This has meant an influx of shows and movies, in what has been hailed as the (second) “Golden Age of Television.” More choice can mean decision fatigue. The Weekly took a look back at shows and movies available for streaming to create this (noncomprehensive) guide of oldies but goodies, for when there is “nothing to watch.”
The Wire (2002-2008) on HBO
Like any crime drama, The Wire does have hyperbolic crime scenarios. Unlike other crime dramas, it steers away from the cheesiness and navigates the complicated bureaucracy of the Baltimore Police Department. Luckily, there is room enough for humor and deeply flawed protagonists to redeem themselves…kinda.
The Goonies (1985) on Hulu
Before Stranger Things and The Sandlot, the tale of misfit suburban boyhood has been a trope worth exploring. The Goonies follows a group of boys, each with their own strengths and weaknesses, as they go on a treacherous treasure hunt.
Fleabag (2016-2019) on Amazon Prime
In the words of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the creator and main character of this show, “this is a love story.” Fleabag is a rom-com that doesn’t follow the conventional motions of boy-meet-girl. It’s more like girl-deals-poorly-with-grief-and-guilt-and-confronts-sexual-appetite-when-she-falls-in-love… with a priest. Only, it’s way more hilarious than that.
Night of the Living Dead (1968) on Amazon Prime, Starz
Before Hollywood’s fascination of making zombies into caffeine-riddled non-human beings or massacring them in an overtly-gory manner, George A. Romero put them into the spotlight, without the highly science-fiction explanations. Night of the Living Dead explores our basest instincts of fearing what we don’t know.
Parks and Recreation (2009-2015) on Amazon Prime
Humorous, light-hearted and endearing, Parks and Rec satirically (but accurately) portrays life as a public servant and, more importantly, it’s all worth it. Perhaps after a season or two you might be inspired to attend a city council meeting. It's what Leslie Knope would want.
No Reservations (2005-2012) on YouTube, Amazon Prime
The late Anthony Bourdain’s sardonic personality became the much-needed conduit to explore foods from around the world. More than just food tourism, it became wildly popular for amplifying the stories of the people behind the places and plates through candid conversation and beautiful editing.
Breaking Bad (2008-2013) on Netflix
Though Narcos may be a closer (albeit still fictionalized) telling of the U.S. intervention of Central and South American drug trades, Breaking Bad explores the homegrown side. It dives deep into what compels an ordinary working-class person—a chemistry teacher, no less—to get into a dirty (and bloody) business.
Downton Abbey (2010-2015) on Amazon Prime
Before The Crown endeared the public to the British royal family, Julian Fellowes' Downton Abbey gave a primer on the world of British aristocracy and their underlings. The series takes liberties on what those relationships look like, but the dynamic between the upstairs (the Crawley family) and the downstairs (their servants) is captivating nonetheless.
Game of Thrones (2011-2019) on Hulu and HBO
Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s fantasy book series A Song of Ice and Fire, Game of Thrones is one of those shows that was able to bridge the gap between high fantasy lovers and those of political intrigue or history. Yes, there are dragons and ice monsters, but the world-building is rooted in historical and political drama including succession crises, the costs of war and others. Maybe just skip the controversial final season?
Grave of the Fireflies (1998) on Hulu
Grave of the Fireflies is one of those animated films that stretches the art of animation beyond just cartoons for kids. It follows a newly orphaned brother-and-sister on the losing side of World War II. The relationship between the two siblings is heartfelt and endearing, but even moments of sunshine, or a day at the beach, are cruelly interrupted by the realities of a country in war like starvation and regular bombings. It’s not a film that glorifies or sympathizes the viewer to one side or another, but rather lays bare everything that is horrific about war.
