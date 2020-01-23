In 2003, journalist Larry Smith authored a book titled Beyond Glory: Medal of Honor Heroes in Their Own Words, which compiled oral accounts by 24 soldiers – from World War II to the Vietnam War – of the exploits that earned them the Medal of Honor.
Eight of those accounts were adapted by actor Stephen Lang (Col. Miles Quaritch in the filmAvatar) into a one-man show, also called Beyond Glory, in which he played all eight roles. His play premiered in Washington DC, played Chicago and New York, and he did a USO tour of bases and battleships.
Pink Flamingo is staging Beyond Glory, but with a different actor portraying five of the soldiers.
“Most actors here don’t have the luxury of learning an entire script,” says director and theater owner Chris Caffrey. “It works out well to have a varied cast.”
Jason Roeder plays Korean War soldier Hector A. Cafferata Jr.
“The Korean War is unfortunately known as the Forgotten War,” Roeder says. “These men and women were tasked with a job that not everyone has the courage to take on; and that doesn’t mean they weren’t scared.”
Bruce Spears plays WWII soldier John Finn – who shot down attacking Japanese planes and was badly injured – and sees humility in all the stories: “They do not say they are brave, they were just doing what had to be done… to get themselves and their buddies home.”
Caffrey says, “The monologues are so varied and interesting. Some are surprising. I think Vernon Baker’s is the most thought-provoking.”
Played by Miguel Higinio, Baker was a first lieutenant in the all-black Buffalo division during World War II, and survived a punishing battle for a hilltop castle in Italy. Despite it, no black soldiers were awarded the Medal of Honor in that war – a travesty that wasn’t corrected until decades later. Even many years after the events they describe, the words remain fresh and powerful and relevant.
