Written for the stage in 2012, Three Threes: A Dramatic Portrait of Isaku Yanaihara, Anette and Alberto Giacometti, is the most popular historical drama by Alvin Eng, a contemporary New York playwright, educator and memoirist.
In 2020, the play finally took the form of a published book, and that’s how it was picked up by Carmel-based theater producer Harriet Lynn, who has a background and interest in “museum theater” and “living history.”
“I thought I could do a staged play reading with visuals on the projections,” Lynn says. “So it’s a portable piece.”
“Every love is an obsession,” Eng says, 10 years after writing the account of the haunting relationship between one of the most influential artists of the 20th century and his primary 1950s muse-model. “The synergy between the artist and the model is the essence of art and probably the essence of love.”
Swiss-born Alberto Giacometti worked in Paris, in a shabby studio in Montparnasse, where most of the play takes place between 1956 and 1960. He met Isaku Yanaihara at the Sorbonne. Both were heterosexual and married, but they couldn’t stop thinking about one another. Giacometti’s homoerotic fascination with the younger “professor” was so overwhelming that he insisted his wife, Annette, have an affair with Yanaihara instead.
But sex and Giacometti’s chauvinism are only the easy icing on something more substantial – a discussion about philosophy and art between two people in love. Eng skillfully packed the play with everyday details and even distant echoes of the Suez Crisis. Tokyo of 1966 serves as the stage for the opening and closing scenes. There, Yanaihara – now draped in a “mourning kimono” – recalls his “maestro” and the posing sessions that were like painful meditations for him.
Lynn cast local actor Keith Decker as the artist. “Oh, that was easy. It’s pretty much him,” she says. “He’s perfect.”
“It’s difficult,” Decker says about the experience, to the contrary. He says it’s fun to play an artist, but finds Giacometti and his motivations difficult to pin.
The play had its world premiere Off-Broadway with the Pan Asian Repertory Theatre in 2013. Now, it’s coming to Sand City.
THREE TREES runs at 3pm Sunday, Sept. 18. SandBox, 440 Ortiz Ave., Sand City. $25. sandboxsandcity.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.