Robert Feller, 70, retired and living in Carmel, is looking back on his life with his father in the form of a memoir – partly to make sense of it, and partly to let go of it. It’s titled The Bipolar Express: A Formal Memoir.
His father would do reckless, impulsive things, like stand on the monorail track at Disneyland, play with squirrels take off on a world trip by himself.
“Looking back it’s kind of funny,” Feller says. He was intelligent too. He was an engineer who took Feller to see the Mercury capsule and Naval air bases, a man who invented instrumentation that helped balance missiles in space. Feller compares him to Edgar Allen Poe or Ernest Hemingway – brilliant men with precipitous highs and dark lows – but also to a haunted house ride.
“You never knew what kind of mood he was going to be in when he got home,” Feller says. Feller’s mom died 4 years ago. His father, then approaching 90, kept Feller away from her funeral with threats of violence, began to succumb to paranoia and cut off all contact with his son. Feller wrote him 20 letters, but tore them all up. He wrote a 21st letter, and enclosed it in an empty wine bottle and threw it in the ocean off the Commercial Wharf. Then he wrote the book – a way to say goodbye to someone already gone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.