When Thomas Cushman of Gallery Mar began thinking about the exhibition Creative Women, he initially thought it was going to reflect his recent interactions with local artists. “We had a lot of artists show me their work and ask about representation. The vast majority were women,” Cushman says. That was about a year ago, and it factored into the exhibit that is now on display through Dec. 7.
The show is still about spotlighting the work of six local woman artists – Elizabeth Barlow, Kim Campbell, Rose Hagan, Rebecca Koury, Robin Sawyer and Lesley Anne Spowart. But it’s also about how they found a renewed sense of productivity and creativity during shelter-in-place.
“It’s been really productive,” says Sawyer, who is based in Carmel Valley. Most of her pieces for this show are focused on single figures with vague details. Many are punctuated by brightly colored backgrounds and organic shapes swirling about a lone figure.
For Sawyer, the lone figures aren’t meant to signify loneliness during the pandemic. She notes that the natural flowers, leaves or patterns surrounding the figures are meant as a reminder that “everyone is connected with everything. We’re never really alone,” she says. “An artist is their own company and they lose themselves while they’re working. It’s not a lonely experience to connect with themselves.”
Koury, another artist featured in the show, echoes Sawyer’s experience. “[The pandemic] gave me the freedom to not be distracted anymore. I wasn’t in a hurry to leave the house,” she says. “I was left with my thoughts. That’s the thing about the times we’re living in: We are left with just ourselves. It gave me the opportunity for introspection.”
It shows in Koury’s work. Her paintings have always been contemplative. Upon first glance, you see the layers of paint, reminiscent of Mark Rothko. But upon closer inspection there are hints of whimsy and nature, a faded flower peeking through the layers of acrylic or a thin white line forming various patterns, both standing out and blending into the brush strokes.
“I want to focus on beauty,” Koury says. “I think we could all use a little of that during the pandemic. So when you look at one of my paintings, you feel a sense of tranquility.”
Despite doing deeply personal work alone, Koury and Sawyer both say the show has also been an experience in uplifting one another. “This show gave us a chance to be supportive of each other,” Koury says.
“We’re all rooting for each other, especially on Instagram. Women have been underrepresented in the art world for hundreds of years. It’s been interesting to be represented, and just enjoy the girl power.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.