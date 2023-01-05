Hot Pots

Joh Keefe, one of the owners of Peninsula Potters, is seen here at the beginning stages of a project inside the cooperative’s studio.

 DANIEL DREIFUSS

The constant need to go digital in today’s age may have inspired a new generation to get interested in crafting – because handmade goods are hot right now.

In Pacific Grove, the cooperative ceramics studio Peninsula Potters has taken full advantage of welcoming these new fans of pottery, while retaining the history and charm that their loyal customers appreciate.

“There’s been a resurgence of pottery,” says Joh Keefe, one of the studio’s owners. “The pandemic got people back into their homes, using their everyday items once again. I think when we get our hands on those items, we start to think about where they’re from, and how they were made and the material intelligence within the object.”

But to be clear, Peninsula Potters is not just part of a trend. The studio was founded in 1967 and moved to its current location off Sunset Drive 45 years ago. Currently, the cooperative is owned and operated by 10 women, with different educational backgrounds and experiences.

“This is a really special place, its legacy – this communal work. This is a difficult model to hold onto,” Keefe says. “The fact that this place is still open, still running and run by women is super special.”

There’s something for everyone within the studio’s gallery. You can find common items like plates and bowls made with warm neutral colors that feel homey. There are also more extravagant pieces with bold colors that strike a conversation. The variety reflects the range of artists’ styles.

End of Year Appeal: Independent Journalism in Monterey County

It is the giving season and a quick tour of the Monterey County Gives! website shows that there are many deserving charities worthy of your support. We encourage you to do just that. Each of the charities, however, relies in its own way on the same thing: the free press that joins the community together. Without an independent, local news source every nonprofit would struggle to find a trustworthy way of communicating to a larger audience.

The Fund for Independent Journalism in Monterey County was established to encourage donors to contribute tax free to support local news gathering operations. The fact that support for local journalism supports local nonprofits is what they call a two-fer. Please support independent journalism and by extension show your support for the entire community. 

The fund is nearly at half of its $50,000 goal. The deadline to contribute is December 31.

LEARN MORE

Everything at Peninsula Potters is made by hand, starting with raw materials. They do not create their own clay, but often use found materials.

“We do everything from start to finish, including things like printing T-shirts and bags with our logo,” says Peggy Alomas, a studio owner and one of the cooperative’s senior members. “We support each other, and egg each other on. Each person brings something really special to this place, and has their own talents and inclinations.”

The studio owners feel lucky to be in a place that has proven supportive – whether handmade ceramics are popular right now or not.

“We are fortunate to have a space like this,” says Fran Foote, studio owner, “to locally be able to buy handmade pottery. This is a great community.”

PENINSULA POTTERS 2078 Sunset Drive, Pacific Grove. Open noon-4pm daily. 372-8867, peninsulapottersca.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.