The constant need to go digital in today’s age may have inspired a new generation to get interested in crafting – because handmade goods are hot right now.
In Pacific Grove, the cooperative ceramics studio Peninsula Potters has taken full advantage of welcoming these new fans of pottery, while retaining the history and charm that their loyal customers appreciate.
“There’s been a resurgence of pottery,” says Joh Keefe, one of the studio’s owners. “The pandemic got people back into their homes, using their everyday items once again. I think when we get our hands on those items, we start to think about where they’re from, and how they were made and the material intelligence within the object.”
But to be clear, Peninsula Potters is not just part of a trend. The studio was founded in 1967 and moved to its current location off Sunset Drive 45 years ago. Currently, the cooperative is owned and operated by 10 women, with different educational backgrounds and experiences.
“This is a really special place, its legacy – this communal work. This is a difficult model to hold onto,” Keefe says. “The fact that this place is still open, still running and run by women is super special.”
There’s something for everyone within the studio’s gallery. You can find common items like plates and bowls made with warm neutral colors that feel homey. There are also more extravagant pieces with bold colors that strike a conversation. The variety reflects the range of artists’ styles.
Everything at Peninsula Potters is made by hand, starting with raw materials. They do not create their own clay, but often use found materials.
“We do everything from start to finish, including things like printing T-shirts and bags with our logo,” says Peggy Alomas, a studio owner and one of the cooperative’s senior members. “We support each other, and egg each other on. Each person brings something really special to this place, and has their own talents and inclinations.”
The studio owners feel lucky to be in a place that has proven supportive – whether handmade ceramics are popular right now or not.
“We are fortunate to have a space like this,” says Fran Foote, studio owner, “to locally be able to buy handmade pottery. This is a great community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.