Seaside’s City Hall has a tendency to look colorful – the Walter Lee Avery Art Gallery is housed in the building, and the experience starts the moment you open the door. These days City Hall is packed with art.
The pieces come from over eight years of work at the Monterey County Probation Department’s Youth Center, a testament to lessons learned and wounds healed – or perhaps in the process of healing – showing work by incarcerated local youth, ages 13 to 18.
“To ‘heal’ is to make whole and therefore wholesome,” says art educator Linda Pedrazzini Hevern, who has been the director of the program that is currently on hold. Some version of it will continue, says Sandra Gray, responsible for Art Programs for the city of Seaside.
Gray has been involved with the program since its inception and has helped to display elements of it over the years. “I picked the best,” she says. “That’s why the exhibit is so magnificent.”
In a big glass cabinet, there are masks made by the program participants that go only by first names: Jonathan, Victor, Michael, Valentine, Terry, Omar, Sergio. Some are animal faces, others look tribal, ritualistic and mysterious.
According to the program description, “students gain skills in drawing, painting and design while learning to reduce anxiety, communicate feelings and collaborate.” The program received the 2015 National Association of Counties’ award for solution and innovation in arts and culture.
Moving deeper into the gallery, one can find big, mural-size canvases that are group work – monumental scenes of what can be described as a harmonious animal kingdom. There are big cats resting under the wise gaze of an owl; parrots monitoring the jungle; antelopes drinking peacefully from a body of water. One project portrays all the fauna in Monterey County, another shows a watershed cycle. It’s hard to imagine it was all done by kids once in trouble with the law.
Gray says the program needs to continue because it works – it teaches young people who made “poor choices in life” to work together and, through collaboration, learn that “better choices are possible.”
“It’s likely the only positive experience they have while incarcerated,” Gray says.
