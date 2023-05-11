With an American tribute to the English rock band Electric Light Orchestra coming to Sunset Cultural Center (The Electric Light Orchestra Experience), it seems fair to ask why major concert venues in California find a place for tribute acts in their busy calendars. When it comes to The Beatles and Aretha Franklin, the answer is simple: It’s either that or nothing. Getting the so-called “real deal” is impossible; death doesn’t care how much you are ready to pay to see Freddie Mercury.
But what’s the sense behind a tribute act for a band that tours, such as the ELO?
“Access” seems to be the keyword, and Christine Sandin, artistic director at Sunset Center, uses it a lot when explaining the phenomenon. Tribute bands have long been a small part of the Sunset Center’s programming – they fill up to 20 percent of the nonprofit’s annual calendar; this season, two of 25 shows the Center puts up are tribute acts.
Initially, Sandin was against tribute acts. “I always thought: Why tribute bands, if there are so many original bands?” she says. “Especially if the original artists keep performing.”
But she changed her mind. She booked a tribute act in 2018 – One Night of Queen, by Garry Mullen and The Works – and was blown away by the quality. The audience loved it too.
For Nigel Holland of the ELO tribute band Evil Woman, The Electric Light Orchestra Experience is all about quality. The “experience” they bring is all about the top hits, from “Mr. Blue Sky” through “Don’t Bring Me Down” to “Telephone Line.”
“Some of those people think we are the real deal,” Holland says, laughing. “I had people telling me: ‘I saw you in the ’80s.’ Sometimes I don’t have a heart to tell them.”
(For her part, Sandin thinks the distinction between the original and a tribute band is perfectly clear. “No, I don’t think so,” Sandin says about the possibility that audience members might be confused.)
But whether ticket holders are confused or simply don’t care whether they see Birmingham musicians or fantastic musicians in love with the music of the Birmingham musicians, one thing is clear – there’s plenty of demand. The show is almost sold out.
THE ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE 8pm Wednesday, May 17. Sunset Center, San Carlos Street and 9th., Carmel. $40-$65. 620-2048, sunsetcenter.org
