The holidays are here. If you’re going to buy stuff and gift it to mark the occasion, you can buy local, creative and individual stuff at the many local holiday arts showcases.
There’s the Monterey Peninsula College Holiday Art and Jewelry Sale, Dec. 5-7. Carmel Art Association’s Small Works Show opens Dec. 5 and runs through Dec. 31. And Seaside’s Monterey Peace and Justice Center Miniature Art Show & Holiday Bazaar is Dec. 8.
The newest one is the Del Rey Oaks First Annual Holiday Arts Showcase & Sale, presented by the Mayor’s Advisory Committee for Arts & Culture.
Kevin Raskoff photographs abstract-looking deep sea animals from around the world using submersibles and special tanks: “… a wonderful way for the small city to show that it has worldwide reach,” he writes in an email.
Christine Watten does “ceramics and small kiln-formed glass ‘paintings’ and decorative pieces, paintings in oil, multimedia, and prints from original images.”
Local improv comedy maestro Gerry Orton will lead improv games for attendees at the showcase. Rita Costa-Hollman will show photographs, which she began taking when she came here from Germany 25 years ago and kept up after husband died: “My camera was the first one who pushed me to go out to find happiness again in the form of nature.”
Helaine Tregenza, who is bringing small-batch organic jams, says she likes living in Del Rey Oaks partly because of its microclimate and the hidden frog pond. “We are small but mighty!” she says.
