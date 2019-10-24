DAWSON COLE FINE ART, Lincoln and Sixth, Carmel. dawsoncolefineart.com

artcal-1.jpg

“A Gathering of Graces,” by Richard MacDonald. A Convergence of Spires, Beauty and Passion is MacDonald’s solo show, viewable until Sunday, Oct. 27.

EL ESTERO PARK CENTER, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. centralcoastartassociation.com

artcal-2.jpg

“Kelly House,” by Tamara Keiper. On Monday, Oct. 28, from 6:30-8pm, Keiper presents a mini class and demonstration called “Perspective for Artists.”

CARL CHERRY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

artcal-3.jpg

“Stick Up,” by Cate White. Our Thoughts and Prayers are With You, a commentary on gun violence, is viewable Wed-Fri from 11am-5pm.

