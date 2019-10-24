DAWSON COLE FINE ART, Lincoln and Sixth, Carmel. dawsoncolefineart.com
“A Gathering of Graces,” by Richard MacDonald. A Convergence of Spires, Beauty and Passion is MacDonald’s solo show, viewable until Sunday, Oct. 27.
EL ESTERO PARK CENTER, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. centralcoastartassociation.com
“Kelly House,” by Tamara Keiper. On Monday, Oct. 28, from 6:30-8pm, Keiper presents a mini class and demonstration called “Perspective for Artists.”
CARL CHERRY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
“Stick Up,” by Cate White. Our Thoughts and Prayers are With You, a commentary on gun violence, is viewable Wed-Fri from 11am-5pm.
