SALINAS VALLEY ART GALLERY, 218 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-4162, salinasvalleyartgallery.com
“Hilltop Barn,” by Steve Maher. An All-Member First Friday event, featuring everything from oil paintings to jewelery and more, happens on Dec. 6 from 5-8pm.
VENTURE GALLERY, 260 Alvarado St., Monterey. 372-6279, venturegallery.com
“Gold and Red,” by Bobbie Brainerd. Local artists and merchants display their works at this holiday show. A reception happens on Dec. 7 from 4-6pm.
CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org
Above work by Chloe Wilson. The Holiday Open House features works by CAA members, like Wilson. It happens on Dec. 7 from 5-7pm.
