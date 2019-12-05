SALINAS VALLEY ART GALLERY, 218 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-4162, salinasvalleyartgallery.com

artcal-1.jpg

“Hilltop Barn,” by Steve Maher. An All-Member First Friday event, featuring everything from oil paintings to jewelery and more, happens on Dec. 6 from 5-8pm.

VENTURE GALLERY, 260 Alvarado St., Monterey. 372-6279, venturegallery.com

artcal-2.jpg

“Gold and Red,” by Bobbie Brainerd. Local artists and merchants display their works at this holiday show. A reception happens on Dec. 7 from 4-6pm.

CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org

artcal-3.jpg

Above work by Chloe Wilson. The Holiday Open House features works by CAA members, like Wilson. It happens on Dec. 7 from 5-7pm.

