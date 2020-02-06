MPC ART GALLERY, 980 Fremont St., Monterey. 646-3060.
“Walk in Their Shoes,” by Kim Sohn. Taking Notice is a group show by Sohn and Doralisa Rosenbaum. A reception for their mixed-media works happens on Thursday, Feb. 6 from 12:30-2pm.
PACIFIC GROVE ART CENTER, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org
“Friends,” by Hilary Saner. Saner’s work is part of Human + 1, one of the shows on view on Gallery Night, happening on Friday, Feb. 7 from 7-9pm.
CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org
“Untitled, purple,” by Lucas Blok. Blok’s paintings and For the Love of Art are now on display. The reception happens on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5-7pm.
