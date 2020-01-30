CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org

artcal-1.jpg

“Starry Eyed,” by Dick Crispo. Colors of Darkness in a New Light is a solo show by Crispo, viewable 10am-5pm daily through Tuesday, Feb. 4.

CENTER FOR PHOTOGRAPHIC ART, Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel. 625-5181, photography.org

artcal-2.jpg

Deported musician Jose Marquez poses for a photograph that a visitor is taking of his family from across the border wall at Friendship Park, the only federally established binational meeting place along the 2,000-mile border dividing the United States and Mexico on May 15, 2016. Marquez has not been able to hug his daughter Susana in 14 years, since he was deported from the United States after living and working in San diego for 18 years.

“Untitled, from The Wall, Tijuana,” by Griselda San Martin. LOST Carmel features the work of 20 artists. It is viewable noon-4pm Wed-Sun, until Sunday, Feb. 23.

VENTURE ART GALLERY, 260 Alvarado St., Monterey. 372-6279, venturegallery.com

artcal-3.jpg

Maria Poroy and Lily Campos team up for a V-Day-themed show called Love is Love on Feb. 7 and 8 from noon-5pm both days. Thirty other artists also contribute.

