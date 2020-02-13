CSUMB SALINAS CITY CENTER, 1 Main St., Salinas. 772-7020, bigsurlandtrust.org

artcal-1.jpg

Convergence: Carr Lake Ecology and Community is an exhibit that documents the people, animals and plants of Carr Lake. A reception is Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 6-7:30pm.

WESTON GALLERY, Sixth and Dolores, Carmel 624-4453, westongallery.com

artcal-2.jpg

“Minatour, Saquisili, Ecuador” by Jeffery Becom. After a hiatus, Becom, a local photographer, returns with The Painted Village of Ecuador, an exhibit viewable from Feb. 15-April 12.

OPEN GROUND STUDIOS, 1230 Fremont Blvd. Seaside. 241-6919, opengroundstudios.com

artcal-3.jpg

“Quonset Hut,” by Andrew Jackson. Changing Lives for 20 Years: YAC Mentors is group show by founders and mentors of YAC. It opens Saturday, Feb. 15 from 5-7pm.

