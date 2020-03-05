CARMEL ART ASSOCIATION, Dolores between Fifth and Sixth, Carmel. 624-6176, carmelart.org

artcal-1.jpg

“Trees at Dawn” by Jeff Daniel Smith. CAA members feature their work in the annual Spring Catalog Exhibit, which opens 5-7pm Thurs, March 7.

PACIFIC GROVE ART CENTER, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org

artcal-2.jpg

“Never Alone, Truly,” by Michaelle Foley. Various new exhibits open with a reception on Friday, March 6 from 7-9pm.

SALINAS VALLEY ART GALLERY, 218 S. Main St., Salinas. 422-4162, salinasvalleyartgallery.com

artcal-3.jpg

“Nicolas de Stael,” by Chuck Olsen. Olsen is a Salinas resident whose work features in a solo show. It opens with a reception on Friday, March 6 from 5-8pm.

