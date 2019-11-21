YOUTH ARTS COLLECTIVE, 472 Calle Principal, Monterey. 375-9922, yacstudios.org

artcal-1.jpg

“Baby Rexes” by Cody Moore. YAC’s holiday art show, featuring work in different mediums by 60 young artists and their mentors, opens 5-9pm Friday, Nov. 22.

THE LAB, 3728 The Barnyard, Suite G-23, Carmel. sunrisechallenge@gmail.com

artcal-2.jpg

The Sunrise Challenge Exhibition features photographs of sunrises taken worldwide during one week in January, available for $10 each. A closing reception is 6-9pm Friday, Nov. 22.

The Weekly is powered by the generosity of readers like you, who support our mission to produce engaging, independent and in-depth journalism.

Show Your Support
Learn More

OPEN GROUND STUDIOS, 1230 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 204-8578, opengroundstudios.com

artcal-3.jpg

“Zayneb” by Barbara Pollak-Lewis is in the juried exhibition My Body My Voice, commentaries on bodily autonomy. The show is open through Thursday, Nov. 21.

Become a Weekly Insider.

Join Us
Learn More

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.