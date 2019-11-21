YOUTH ARTS COLLECTIVE, 472 Calle Principal, Monterey. 375-9922, yacstudios.org
“Baby Rexes” by Cody Moore. YAC’s holiday art show, featuring work in different mediums by 60 young artists and their mentors, opens 5-9pm Friday, Nov. 22.
THE LAB, 3728 The Barnyard, Suite G-23, Carmel. sunrisechallenge@gmail.com
The Sunrise Challenge Exhibition features photographs of sunrises taken worldwide during one week in January, available for $10 each. A closing reception is 6-9pm Friday, Nov. 22.
OPEN GROUND STUDIOS, 1230 Fremont Blvd., Seaside. 204-8578, opengroundstudios.com
“Zayneb” by Barbara Pollak-Lewis is in the juried exhibition My Body My Voice, commentaries on bodily autonomy. The show is open through Thursday, Nov. 21.
