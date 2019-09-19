LALLAgrill, 1400 Del Monte Shopping Center, Monterey. 324-4632, lallagrill.com
“Orpheus and the Sea,” by Meredith Stricker. An artist reception for Stricker and Thom Cowen happens on Sept. 25 from 4-6pm on the Garden Patio.
WALTER AVERY ART GALLERY, 440 Harcourt Ave., Seaside. 899-6805, ci.seaside.ca.us
Family Connections: Fort Ord & Seaside is a historic exhibit by Seaside’s Art and History Commission. It opens with a reception on Sept. 20 from 7-8:30pm.
HESPERIA HALL, Bryson-Hesperia Road, one mile from Bryson Hesperia Resort, Lockwood. hesperiahall@yahoo.com, hesperiahall.org
The Annual Hesperia Hall Quilt Show happens on Sept. 20 from 3-8:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.