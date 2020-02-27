MONTEREY MUSEUM OF ART, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. 372-5477, montereyart.org
“Tattoo Parlor, Hollywood, 2006,” by Jim Kasson. Chronography is an ongoing solo show by Kasson. It’s viewable 11am-5pm Thu-Tue until April 5.
CSUMB SALINAS CITY CENTER, 1 Main St., Salinas, 515-6403, bigsurlandtrust.org
“Convergence” by JC Gonzales. Convergence documents Carr Lake’s reclamation as a green space and community hub. It is viewable 10am-5pm Mon-Fri through August..
ALVARADO GALLERY, 1 Portola Plaza (inside Monterey Conference Center), Monterey. 646-3770
“Fisherman’s Wharf,” by Gudny Campbell. Celebrate Monterey in Fabric Art Quilts is a group show opening with a reception on Feb. 28 from 5:30-7:30pm.
