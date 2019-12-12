CENTER FOR PHOTOGRAPHIC ART, Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel. 625-5181, photography.org

“Abbey,” by Nancy Baron. CPA’s 2019 International Juried Exhibition is viewable from noon-4pm, Wednesday-Sunday, until Sunday, Dec. 22.

WESTON GALLERY, Sixth and Dolores, Carmel. 624-4453, westongallery.com

“Moon and Half Dome,” by Ansel Adams. Special edition prints and books by Adams, Michael McKenna and others now available. Open from 11am-3pm daily (except Mondays).

CSUMB SALINAS CENTER FOR ARTS AND CULTURE, 1 Main St., Salinas. 772-7020, csumb.edu/artscenter

A number of vintage agricultural labels curated from the National Steinbeck Center’s archive are currently featured on display.

