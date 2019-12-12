CENTER FOR PHOTOGRAPHIC ART, Ninth and San Carlos, Carmel. 625-5181, photography.org
“Abbey,” by Nancy Baron. CPA’s 2019 International Juried Exhibition is viewable from noon-4pm, Wednesday-Sunday, until Sunday, Dec. 22.
WESTON GALLERY, Sixth and Dolores, Carmel. 624-4453, westongallery.com
“Moon and Half Dome,” by Ansel Adams. Special edition prints and books by Adams, Michael McKenna and others now available. Open from 11am-3pm daily (except Mondays).
CSUMB SALINAS CENTER FOR ARTS AND CULTURE, 1 Main St., Salinas. 772-7020, csumb.edu/artscenter
A number of vintage agricultural labels curated from the National Steinbeck Center’s archive are currently featured on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.