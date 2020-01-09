SALLY GRIFFIN SENIOR CENTER, 700 Jewell Ave., Pacific Grove. centralcoastartassociation.com
“Resist!” by Nancy Stainton. Four CCAA members sell their work to help raise money for Meals on Wheels. A reception for their work happens Jan. 10 from 5-7pm.
CARMEL ART WALK, downtown Carmel. joaquinlturner@gmail.com, carmelartwalk.com
Carmel Art Walk happens in various artist-owned galleries and features, demos, refreshments and more. This event is free and maps are available at participating galleries.
PACIFIC GROVE ART CENTER, 568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove. 375-2208, pgartcenter.org
“The Last Tree Has Been Cut Down,” By Hilary Saner. Human + 1 is a solo show by Saner and is one of five exhibits opening on Jan. 10 from 7-9pm.
