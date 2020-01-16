MONTEREY MUSEUM OF ART, 559 Pacific St., Monterey. 372-5477, montereyart.org
Stretched, Strung, and Strewn is a group show by artists Jennifer Brook-Kothlow and Robert Armstrong. The mixed-media exhibit opens Thursday, Jan. 16 at 5:30-7:30pm.
CARL CHERRY CENTER FOR THE ARTS, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
“Untitled 2,” by Claire Lerner. Natural Histories is a group show opening with a reception on Friday, Jan. 17 from 5-7pm.
PACIFIC HOUSE MUSEUM, Custom House Plaza, Monterey. 649-7118, parks.ca.gov/mhsp
Artists from Open Ground Studios unveil a new mural on Sunday, Jan. 19 from 2-4pm. There are small bites, drinks and a scavenger hunt for kids.
