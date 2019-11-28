BIG SUR GRANGE, 26 miles south of Rio Road, 1 mile south of Big Sur River Inn. bigsurharvestfair@gmail.com

Big Sur Harvest and Crafts Fair features work from artists and crafters. It takes place from 1-5pm on Fri Nov. 29 and 10am-5pm on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.

MPC ART GALLERY, 980 Fremont St., Monterey. 646-3060

Antithesis is a solo exhibition of Dani Torvik’s work. This week, her work is viewable Monday-Wednesday from 11am-4pm, or by appointment, until Dec. 17. Admission is free; on-campus parking is $3.

PLAY FULL GROUND, 550 Lighthouse Ave. Suite E, Monterey. hello@playfullground.com, playfullground.com

Celebrate this studio’s two-year anniversary and the release of Lindalay’s Catzine, Issue No. 3, with a party from 6-9pm on Saturday, Nov. 30.

