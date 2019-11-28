BIG SUR GRANGE, 26 miles south of Rio Road, 1 mile south of Big Sur River Inn. bigsurharvestfair@gmail.com
Big Sur Harvest and Crafts Fair features work from artists and crafters. It takes place from 1-5pm on Fri Nov. 29 and 10am-5pm on Nov. 30-Dec. 1.
MPC ART GALLERY, 980 Fremont St., Monterey. 646-3060
Antithesis is a solo exhibition of Dani Torvik’s work. This week, her work is viewable Monday-Wednesday from 11am-4pm, or by appointment, until Dec. 17. Admission is free; on-campus parking is $3.
PLAY FULL GROUND, 550 Lighthouse Ave. Suite E, Monterey. hello@playfullground.com, playfullground.com
Celebrate this studio’s two-year anniversary and the release of Lindalay’s Catzine, Issue No. 3, with a party from 6-9pm on Saturday, Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.