HILTON GARDEN INN, 1000 Aguajito Road, Monterey. 375-6546, montereypostcard@gmail.com

artcal-1.jpg

The Monterey Peninsula Antique Postcard & Ephemera Show happens Oct. 4 from 4-7pm ($5 admission) and Oct. 5 from 9am-4pm (free admission).

CARL CHERRY CENTER, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org

artcal-2.jpg

Our Thoughts and Prayers Are with You is a group show opening with a reception on Oct. 4 from 5-7pm. An artist panel follows on Oct. 5 at 2pm.

DAWSON COLE FINE ART, Lincoln and Sixth, Carmel. 624-8200, dawsoncolefineart.com

artcal-3.jpg

Richard MacDonald - Photogtaphed by Ed Gregory

A Convergence of Spires, Beauty and Passion is a solo show by Richard Macdonald. It opens with a reception on Oct. 5 from 7-9pm.

