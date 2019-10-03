HILTON GARDEN INN, 1000 Aguajito Road, Monterey. 375-6546, montereypostcard@gmail.com
The Monterey Peninsula Antique Postcard & Ephemera Show happens Oct. 4 from 4-7pm ($5 admission) and Oct. 5 from 9am-4pm (free admission).
CARL CHERRY CENTER, Fourth and Guadalupe, Carmel. 624-7491, carlcherrycenter.org
Our Thoughts and Prayers Are with You is a group show opening with a reception on Oct. 4 from 5-7pm. An artist panel follows on Oct. 5 at 2pm.
DAWSON COLE FINE ART, Lincoln and Sixth, Carmel. 624-8200, dawsoncolefineart.com
A Convergence of Spires, Beauty and Passion is a solo show by Richard Macdonald. It opens with a reception on Oct. 5 from 7-9pm.
