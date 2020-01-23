NATIONAL STEINBECK CENTER, 1 Main St., Salinas. 775-4721, steinbeck.org.
Jose G. Ortiz of Hijos Del Sol unveils his newest mural on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 5:30-7:30pm. The mural depicts a scene from John Steinbeck’s novella The Pearl.
GALLERY SUR, Sixth between Dolores and Lincoln, Carmel. 626-2615, gallerysur.com
“Ocean 10.10.18” by Winston Swift Boyer is in Ocean Series, a solo photographic exhibition. The show opens with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 1-4pm.
CENTRAL COAST ART ASSOCIATION, El Estero Park Center, 777 Pearl St., Monterey. centralcoastartassociation.com
Bonni Carver does a meet-and-greet and a demo on her watercolor technique on Monday, Jan. 27 from 6:30-8pm.
