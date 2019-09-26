GALLERY EXPOSED, San Carlos between Ocean and Seventh, Carmel. 238-0127, galleryexposed.com
“Christina’s Wedding” by Kim Weston is one of the photos on display for a 10-year anniversary celebration from 5-8pm on Friday, Sept. 27.
MPC ART DEPARTMENT GALLERY, 980 Fremont St., Monterey. 646-3060.
“Is this why birds sing” is one of the photographs by Lewis Anderson and Darcie Sternenberg on display through Thursday, Sept. 26. They speak at a closing reception 12:30-2pm.
PLAY FULL GROUND, 550 Lighthouse Ave., Suite E, Monterey. 288-8048, playfullground.com
Coding x Color, a new collaborative art-and-tech exhibit, opens with a reception including light dinner from 6-8pm on Oct. 2. The official opening is 7-9pm Oct. 5
